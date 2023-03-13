US-NEWS-PENCE-TRUMP-GET

Vice President Mike Pence reads the final certification of Electoral College votes cast in November's presidential election during a joint session of Congress, after working through the night, at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 7, 2021. At the Gridiron Club Dinner Saturday, March 11, 2023, Pence took a jab at former President Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 insurrection.

 J. Scott Applewhite /Pool/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — (TNS) Former Vice President Mike Pence offered his sharpest criticism to date of Donald Trump, holding his former boss responsible for the Capitol insurrection in early 2021 as he teased his own White House ambitions for 2024.

“History will hold Donald Trump accountable” for what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, Pence told an audience of several hundred policy makers and journalists on Saturday night in Washington.

