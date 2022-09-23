WASHINGTON — (TNS) President Joe Biden’s administration has slashed its target for COVID-19 vaccine donations abroad this year, amending a contract with Pfizer Inc. in the latest sign that world demand for the shots has collapsed.

Under the revised deal, a total of 600 million Pfizer doses will be made available to the U.S. by the end of the year, giving the administration more time to find countries who want them. Pfizer had originally agreed to sell a billion shots at cost by this month. 