CHICAGO — (TNS) Planned Parenthood is launching a mobile abortion unit in southern Illinois to help reach out-of-state patients and decrease wait times, as more states ban or severely restrict terminating a pregnancy.

The abortion provider announced the project Monday, roughly 100 days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which established the right to terminate a pregnancy nationwide. Since the June 24 reversal of federal reproductive rights protections, out-of-state abortions have surged in Illinois, where terminating a pregnancy is legal.