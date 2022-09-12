WALLED LAKE, Mich. — (TNS) A Walled Lake man is dead after he shot and killed his wife and injured their daughter, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Police received a “chilling” 911 call at 4:11 a.m. Sunday from a 25-year-old woman who said her father had shot her and killed her mother, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

