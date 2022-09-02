WARSAW — (TNS) Poland suffered more than €1.3 trillion ($1.3 trillion) in damages during World War II, according to a report by Polish parliamentary commission that is set to form the basis of a massive reparations claim against Germany.
The conclusions of the three-volume report — the first volume contains more than 500 pages — were announced on Thursday by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the governing Law and Justice (PiS) party.
“The Germans invaded Poland and did enormous damage to us. The occupation was highly criminal, incredibly cruel and had effects that in many cases continue to this day,” he said.
Poland would apply for “reparations for everything the Germans did in Poland between 1939 and 1945,” he said earlier.
The German government has long rejected any demands for reparations as it considers the issue to have been resolved both politically and legally with the Two Plus Four Treaty.
That agreement allowed the reunification of Germany in the early 1990s, with Germany accepting the existing border with Poland. That border recognizes the annexation of some land that was part of Germany before it lost World War II.
A German Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday: “The position of the federal government is unchanged. The reparations question has been settled.”
The publication of the report came on a symbolic day: September 1. That was the day in 1939 when the Nazis invaded Poland.
The invasion marked the beginning of World War II, which left at least 55 million people dead, and probably many millions more.
In Poland, it is estimated that up to 6 million people lost their lives.
Previous calculations from Poland had put the damage done to the country at about €800 billion.
According to commission member and PiS lawmaker Arkadiusz Mularczyk, 30 experts were involved in the report, including historians, economists and real estate appraisers.
