WARSAW — (TNS) Poland suffered more than €1.3 trillion ($1.3 trillion) in damages during World War II, according to a report by Polish parliamentary commission that is set to form the basis of a massive reparations claim against Germany.

The conclusions of the three-volume report — the first volume contains more than 500 pages — were announced on Thursday by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the governing Law and Justice (PiS) party. 