The race for America’s president was still undecided as Tuesday night became this morning.
NBC News had the race between former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat, and incumbent Republican Donald Trump too close to call. At a little before midnight Tuesday, NBC’s numbers had Biden a little more than 49% of the national vote and Trump with a little more than 48% and there was no end in sight.
Biden spoke to supporters during a rally in Wilmington, Delaware and it was expected that Trump was going to follow suit at some point in the evening. However, it was believed that a winner might not be known for at least a few days.
Biden had about 2 million more votes in the popular vote, which counts all votes cast across the country. The biggest part of a presidential election, though, is the electoral college, which requires 270 electoral votes for a winner to be determined.
As Tuesday was becoming today, that did not appear to be likely on either side with several important states still far from decided.
In Kentucky. KET reported that Trump took an easy win with 62.8% of the vote in the Bluegrass State as he earned 1,315,457 votes. Biden only took 35.7% of the vote with barely 750,000 votes. According to KET’s map, Trump took all but two of the commonwealth’s 120 counties. Those counties siding with Biden were Jefferson, home to Kentucky’s largest city, Louisville, and Fayette, home to the Bluegrass’ second-largest city, Lexington.
The battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania all were being deemed too close to call as midnight approached. Another state closely being watched was Arizona, where Biden was ahead, but the race again was being deemed too close to call.
Trump claimed an important win before midnight when he was projected the winner of Florida, where he used a surprisingly strong performance with Latino voters in the Sunshine State to propel himself to the win.
The Ledger & Times will continue to track the presidential race through today and the coming days and will update when details ate warranted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.