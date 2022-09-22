(TNS) President Vladimir Putin declared a “partial mobilization,” calling up 300,000 reservists, in a major escalation of his flagging invasion of Ukraine, which he portrayed as a fight to the death with the U.S. and its allies.
As Russia moves to annex occupied Ukrainian territory, Putin also renewed his warnings of a nuclear threat. “When the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people,” he said in a televised national address Wednesday. “This is not a bluff.”
“Those who are trying to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the wind patterns can also turn in their direction,” the president said, accusing the U.S. and allies of seeking to “destroy” Russia.
Putin’s latest threats come after a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the last few weeks dealt his troops their worst defeats since the early months of the conflict, retaking more than 10% of the territory that Russia held. The Kremlin had long resisted announcing any steps toward mobilization, seeking to limit the impact of its seven-month invasion on the Russian population, but the latest battlefield losses have underlined its shortage of manpower.
It’s not clear whether the mobilization - the country’s first since the Nazi invasion in World War II, according to historians - will be enough to slow Ukraine’s advances on the battlefield. Kyiv now has more troops armed with advanced weapons supplied by the U.S. and its allies.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the mobilization “an act of desperation.” He told reporters in New York, “Russia can’t win this criminal war. Putin is now banking on further military escalation and is only making things worse.”
The U.S. was dismissive of his latest nuclear threat. “We’re monitoring as best we can their strategic posture so that, if we have to, we can alter ours,” U.S. National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday. “We’ve seen no indication that that’s required right now.”
Throughout the conflict, Putin has sought to raise pressure on the West - cutting energy supplies, hinting he may use nuclear weapons - attempting to undermine support for Kyiv. So far, those efforts have largely had the opposite effect.
World financial markets largely brushed off the news, with investors focused mainly on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision later Wednesday. Treasuries and the U.S. dollar gained as investors sought havens after Putin’s remarks, while oil prices rose and Russian stocks plunged.
The mobilization order and nuclear threats “represent a major escalation but in the short-term it’s unlikely this is going to change the dynamics on the front line,” said Oksana Antonenko, a director at Control Risks in London. “Russia will continue to suffer from the same problems and the Ukrainians will try to take advantage of this to continue to push forward and recapture territory.”
In Russia, the measure set off alarm as citizens who’d been largely isolated from the realities of the war raced to figure out if they or their loved ones might be sent to the front.
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told state TV the reservists wouldn’t be called up all at once under Putin’s partial mobilization. The order applies only to those with military experience and wouldn’t affect students or others who haven’t previously served in the army, he said.
The additional troops would be more than the approximately 180,000 that the U.S. estimated Russia had massed at Ukraine’s borders before the Feb. 24 invasion. Ukraine, which declared a mobilization early in the war, now has around 700,000 in the field with months of training and has said it aims to create a million-strong army.
Putin made his threats a day after Russian-installed occupation authorities in the regions of Ukraine’s east and south that Kremlin forces still control hastily announced plans for “referendums” starting Friday on annexation. This would incorporate the roughly fifth of Ukrainian territory Russia controls behind its borders.
