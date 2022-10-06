MOSCOW — (TNS) Moscow’s much-criticized move to annex four Ukrainian provinces cleared its final domestic hurdle on Wednesday, as Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law passed this week by lawmakers.
The legislation finalizes — under Russian law — the annexation of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia. However, Ukraine opposes the move and much of the international community has condemned the takeover as illegal. Ukrainian forces are in the midst of a counteroffensive that is reclaiming parts of the territory the Kremlin just claimed.
Putin’s signature finalizes the annexation, reported news agency TASS. Although Russia does not physically control all of the territory, the move makes the regions Russian territory in the eyes of Moscow and raises the risks that it could interpret Ukraine’s counteroffensive as an attack on Russian territory.
Parts of Donetsk and Luhansk have been controlled by groups claiming loyalty to Russia since 2014. Russia also annexed Crimea in 2014.
Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in February, arguing that it was necessary to demilitarize the country and remove Nazi elements from its leadership. After an initial push deep into Ukraine, it has largely been confined to the east, but is still in control of about 16% of Ukrainian territory.
The question of the Russian annexation is set to come before the U.N. Security Council on Monday.
