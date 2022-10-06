MOSCOW — (TNS) Moscow’s much-criticized move to annex four Ukrainian provinces cleared its final domestic hurdle on Wednesday, as Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law passed this week by lawmakers.

The legislation finalizes — under Russian law — the annexation of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia. However, Ukraine opposes the move and much of the international community has condemned the takeover as illegal. Ukrainian forces are in the midst of a counteroffensive that is reclaiming parts of the territory the Kremlin just claimed.

Recommended for you