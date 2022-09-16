(TNS) Russian President Vladimir Putin told his counterpart Xi Jinping he understands Beijing’s “questions and concerns” about his invasion of Ukraine, as the Chinese leader said the two countries could “inject stability and positive energy to a world in chaos.”

In their first in-person talks since the war began, Putin hailed “the balanced position of our Chinese friends on the Ukraine crisis” and offered to “explain in detail our position” on Ukraine. In short televised comments at the start of the meeting, the Russian leader also blasted what he called “provocations by the U.S. and its satellites in the Taiwan Strait.” 