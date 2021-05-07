CHICAGO — A Murray State basketball recruit is recovering from injuries sustained in a Monday night shooting in her hometown of Chicago.
In an interview Wednesday with Chicago television station WLS-TV, TaKiya “TK” Howard, 18, a senior at Chicago’s De La Salle Institute, described the incident that left her and another Chicago-area high school basketball star seeking medical attention as they were about to make a seemingly innocent drive to a local establishment for ice cream. The other player, TY Johnson, 17, and a star at DePaul College Prep, has signed with budding men’s mid-major powerhouse Loyola-Chicago.
Multiple news sources in Chicago have reported that the shooting occurred outside of Johnson’s home on the city’s South Side. The Chicago Sun-Times newspaper said Howard and a friend were in a car and were on the way to a local establishment to buy ice cream when they stopped at Johnson’s home. WLS reported that Howard and Johnson are friends.
“We were talking about basketball,” Howard said in the interview with WLS. “Then, it was like five minutes later and shots rang out.
“I was in shock, like, did I just get shot? Like what? It was a harmless situation that turned into a harmful situation.”
TV station WMAQ/NBC5 reported that Johnson was talking to Howard and her friend through the window of their car when shots were fired from a passing car.
NBC5 said that officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert just before midnight and found the two players injured. The television station reported that more than 40 rounds of ammunition were used in the attack.
WLS said Wednesday that one bullet grazed the back of Johnson’s head and he is expected to fully recover. Howard was struck in an ear and the bullet eventually traveled into her neck, where it is still lodged. WLS said doctors told Howard the bullet came to rest just short of killing her.
“The bullet is like really close to my major arteries in my neck where it gives blood to my head and my heart,” Howard said in the interview. WLS said the player is expected to make a full recovery.
“I’m able to walk out of the hospital with a bullet in me and go home.”
TK’s mother, Kimberly, told WLS that she always was confident that her daughter would survive.
“TK has a fighting spirit and that’s one thing that I admire about her the most. She overcomes obstacles,” Kimberly said.
The Sun-Times said that TK, a 5-10 guard and a four-time All-Girls Catholic Athletic Conference White Division selection, became De La Salle’s all-time girls scoring leader in March with 1,198 points. Barry Bradford, who coached Howard and her friend, who was not identified, told the Sun-Times that both girls are “phenomenal players, honor-roll students and National Honor Society members.”
Earlier this week, community members gathered in Chicago to address the shooting, which is the latest in a rash of these types of incidents in the past year. It was filmed by NBC5.
“This could’ve been something different. We could’ve been mourning these two individuals and getting ready for their funeral services, but I’m glad to say that the holy hand was over their bodies,” said Andrew Holmes, a Chicago crisis responder, focusing on a young child who was standing by his side at the event. “Take a look at this baby right here. Those two they discharged their weapons on … they grew up and have a future that could’ve been cut short.”
Murray State has no comment on the shooting at this time. Racers Head Coach Rechelle Turner said, at the time of Howard’s signing in November, that “TaKiya will bring athleticism, a scorer’s mentality and toughness to our team. We are excited to add her to our Racer family.”
No arrests have been made. WLS reported that police indicate the players were not the intended targets of the assailants.
However, at the end of the WLS interview, TK seemed excited about the prospects of starting her college career at Murray State in the fall.
“A basketball, that’s my medicine, my medicine to this aspect,” she said, adding that this incident proves that nothing, not even a bullet, can stop her from reaching her goals. “I will use it as a badge of honor. I’ve made it through this, now what? What does life have to throw me? What’s next?
“Bring it on.”
