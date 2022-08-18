WASHINGTON — (TNS) Rep. Liz Cheney, the vice chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and a leading figure in the Republican effort to hold former President Donald Trump accountable, was defeated in the GOP primary for the Wyoming congressional district she’s represented since 2017.

The three-term congresswoman lost to Harriet Hageman, a lawyer who has worked to block federal regulations in Wyoming and who was endorsed by Trump.