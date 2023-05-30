(TNS) Congressional Republicans on Monday were pushing right-wing lawmakers to get behind a compromise to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for spending restrictions — as the White House wrangled progressives.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s vote counters were making calls on the Memorial Day holiday to stem defections from GOP conservatives who wanted far more cuts and a much smaller increase in the debt limit. On the other end of the political spectrum, President Joe Biden’s allies are pushing liberals to swallow painful concessions on social programs in exchange for a two-year reprieve on the debt.