(TNS) Congressional Republicans on Monday were pushing right-wing lawmakers to get behind a compromise to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for spending restrictions — as the White House wrangled progressives.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s vote counters were making calls on the Memorial Day holiday to stem defections from GOP conservatives who wanted far more cuts and a much smaller increase in the debt limit. On the other end of the political spectrum, President Joe Biden’s allies are pushing liberals to swallow painful concessions on social programs in exchange for a two-year reprieve on the debt.
McCarthy admitted the agreement required concessions from both sides, dashing hopes from the far-right Freedom Caucus that he would hold out for major cuts in spending.
“In divided government, that’s where we end up. I think it’s a very positive bill,” McCarthy said.
The first big test will come Tuesday in the House Rules Committee, a GOP-run panel that must move the bill forward to a floor vote by as early as Wednesday. Three conservative hard-liners sit on the committee, which is stacked with a 9-4 Republican majority, meaning it could provide an early indication of possible roadblocks to come.
A handful of right wingers have already said they will vote against the bill, but the revolt seemed to be falling short of past rebellions.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is working to line up progressives behind the bill, which Biden has touted as a responsible path to defang Republican threats to plunge the nation into default.
“The agreement prevents the worst possible crisis, a default, for the first time in our nation’s history,” the president said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.