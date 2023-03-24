ENTER-ROILAND-GET

Justin Roiland visits the #IMDboat At San Diego Comic-Con 2022: Day One on The IMDb Yacht on July 21, 2022, in San Diego. 

 Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb/TNS

LOS ANGELES — (TNS) Prosecutors have dropped felony domestic violence charges filed in May 2020 against "Rick and Morty" co-creator Justin Roiland, authorities announced Tuesday.

"We dismissed the charges due to insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt," Kimberly Edds, spokesperson for the Orange County District Attorney's office, told the L.A. Times over the phone.