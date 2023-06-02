(TNS) Russia’s main security service accused a U.S. intelligence agency of hacking several thousand iPhones, including devices belonging to Russian nationals and others linked to diplomatic missions and embassies in the country.

The statement from Russia’s Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, was scant on details and didn’t identify which U.S. intelligence agency was behind the alleged attacks. The Russian security agency claimed that Apple Inc., the maker of iPhone, works closely with U.S. intelligence, particularly the National Security Agency. The attacks were linked to SIM cards registered with Russia-based diplomats for NATO countries, Israel and China, according to the statement.