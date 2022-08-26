KYIV, Ukraine — (TNS) Russia’s Defense Ministry has confirmed that its forces were behind Wednesday’s shelling of a railway station in central Ukraine that Kyiv said killed at least 25 people, including civilians.

But Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian ministry, upped the ante and claimed on Thursday that more than 200 Ukrainian soldiers set to fight in the eastern Donbass region were killed in the strike in the central Dnepropetrovsk region.