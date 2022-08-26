KYIV, Ukraine — (TNS) Russia’s Defense Ministry has confirmed that its forces were behind Wednesday’s shelling of a railway station in central Ukraine that Kyiv said killed at least 25 people, including civilians.
But Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian ministry, upped the ante and claimed on Thursday that more than 200 Ukrainian soldiers set to fight in the eastern Donbass region were killed in the strike in the central Dnepropetrovsk region.
However, there was no evidence to support the claim that so many soldiers died.
Ukraine had previously spoken of 25 dead, including two children, and more than 30 injured.
The rocket hit the military part of the train station, Konashenkov said. Military equipment was also destroyed.
Kyiv, on the other hand, spoke of shelling of populated areas. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack, carried out on Ukraine’s Independence Day, which fell six months after the invasion began.
The deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, spoke of residences and railway facilities in the town of Chaplyne in the Dnipropetrovsk region having been shelled.
Tymoshenko said that one of the children killed was an 11-year-old boy who died under the rubble of a house, while a 6-year-old child died in a car fire near the train station.
Neither the claims from the Russian nor from the Ukrainian side can be independently verified, given the difficulty of receiving reliable information from the war, which has been raging since February.
Train stations and rail infrastructure have been repeatedly hit during the war. In April, at least 57 people died in an attack on the Kramatorsk station in the eastern Donbass region.
Another recurring feature of the war has been Russian efforts to take control of Ukrainian nuclear plants, which has led to worries that a miscalculation could result in a nuclear catastrophe.
Kiev said on Thursday that Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which is occupied by Russian forces, had been disconnected from the Ukrainian electricity grid.
State nuclear power plant operator Enerhoatom said the power supply to the plant was being upheld via a connection to a neighboring thermal power plant.
