KIEV, Ukraine — (TNS) Russia tightened its hold on the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk amid heavy fighting on Wednesday, but against the backdrop of Ukrainian gains in the south and commitments of more military aid to Kiev from the West, prompting Kremlin threats.
The fighting around Severodonetsk is critical to Russia, since taking the provisional capital of Luhansk would give it control of the entire Donbass region, made up of Luhansk and Donestk provinces.
That control has always been central to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s designs on Ukraine, though capturing only that region would still be several steps down from Moscow’s seeming plan to take over all of neighboring Ukraine when it started its invasion in February.
Russian troops have “partially succeeded” in the fight for control of Severodonetsk, Ukraine’s general staff said in Kiev. Russia has control of the eastern part of the city, but fierce battles were continuing, the military command said late on Wednesday.
The pro-Russian separatists in the area claimed they had already taken control of more than 70% of Severodonetsk. The entire city will be taken shortly, said Andrey Marochko, a representative of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic.
Marochko said the bulk of Ukraine’s army has left the city. He also said Russia was planning to set up humanitarian aid deliveries due to the catastrophic situation in the city.
The Donbass has been the crux of the dispute between Russia and Ukraine for years, with pro-Russian separatists controlling large parts of Luhansk and Donetsk since 2014. That’s why Ukrainian officials had moved the provincial capital of Luhansk to Severodonetsk.
But even as Russia made gains in Luhansk, Ukraine’s military reported reclaiming control of about 20 villages and communities near Kherson. The counterattacks were launched from Dnipropetrovsk in the north, said Hennadiy Lahuta, with Ukrainian forces continuing to push southwards.
The reports could not be independently verified. However, there have been a series of accounts in recent days of Ukrainian forces pushing towards Kherson, the only regional capital taken by Russia so far.
Much of the rest of the day was colored by reports of Ukraine’s government securing promises of more advanced weaponry from the West, sparking fresh resentment from Russia.
The West — especially the United States — is fueling tensions by delivering heavy weapons to Ukraine, the Kremlin argued.
“We believe that the U.S. deliberately and diligently fuels the flames ... the U.S. is adhering to the course of fighting with Russia until the last Ukrainian,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in the wake of announcements about key weapons transfers to Ukraine from Germany and the U.S.
Peskov added that Russia does not believe U.S. and Ukrainian assurances that a new long-range rocket launcher system heading to Ukraine is solely for defensive purposes. He said the Russian military considers it a direct threat and will take appropriate actions.
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Western weapons deliveries are increasing the risk that third countries will become embroiled in the conflict.
“Those kinds of risks exist, naturally,” he said while on a diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia, saying that the situation is being exacerbated by Ukraine’s requests for weapons.
“That is a direct provocation that is directly intended to entangle the West in military matters,” he said.
He said sober Western politicians are aware of the risks, but not all of them, “particularly those in the northern part” of the EU. “There are politicians who are prepared to get involved in this madness, just to further their own ambitions.”
However, he said there were also responsible countries that understood such scenarios are not “acceptable.”
The Kremlin had earlier stated that Russian troops in Ukraine are destroying weapons systems supplied to Kiev by Western governments.
Troops are using massive air and artillery strikes and have eliminated “up to 200 nationals and 24 weapon systems, including a battery of 155-millimeter M777 howitzers, the 203-millimeter 2S7 Pion gun, a Grad multiple rocket launcher and two ammunition depots,” Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said.
Ukraine received M777 howitzers from Australia and the U.S., according to reports.
Konashenkov also said that command posts, troop concentrations and military convoys had been shelled by the air force.
Russian air defenses also shot down a Su-25 fighter jet and a Mi-8 military helicopter in the Kharkiv area, he said, noting most of the other targets were in Donbass in eastern Ukraine. The information could not be independently verified.
