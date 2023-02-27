KYIV, Ukraine —  (TNS) Russia’s war on Ukraine has entered its second year, with a universal realization that the world is witnessing a long, protracted conflict, the deadliest in Europe since World War II, in which Moscow and Kyiv are hoping against long odds for a decisive breakthrough in 2023.

“This has become a grinding war of attrition,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said at a recent meeting of member countries’ defense ministers.