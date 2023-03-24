US-NEWS-RAIL-SAFETY-NTSB-GET

Ohio EPA and EPA contractors collect soil and air samples from the derailment site on March 9, 2023, in East Palestine, Ohio. Cleanup efforts continue after a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals derailed causing an environmental disaster. Thousands of residents were ordered to evacuate after the area was placed under a state of emergency and temporary evacuation orders. 

 Michael Swensen/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — (TNS) National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said the federal investigative panel is considering Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer‘s request to probe safety regulations at all the major rail companies.

The request from Schumer, D-N.Y., followed a Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that leaked hazardous chemicals into the community’s air, soil and water in early February. The NTSB is currently investigating Norfolk Southern as part of the derailment inquiry.