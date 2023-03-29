US-NEWS-FTX-BANKMAN-FRIED-GET

FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried exits a Manhattan Federal Court for a court appearance on Feb. 16, 2023, in New York City. Bankman-Fried is charged with eight criminal counts of fraud, conspiracy, and money-laundering offenses which include making illegal political contributions. 

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images/TNS

(TNS) Sam Bankman-Fried was charged with bribing Chinese officials, adding a new dimension to the U.S. government’s case against the FTX co-founder.

The new charge was unsealed Tuesday in a revised indictment by federal prosecutors in Manhattan. Bankman-Fried is accused of authorizing the payment of $40 million to one or more Chinese government officials in order to get them to unfreeze accounts at Alameda Research, a Hong Kong-based trading firm affiliated with FTX, holding more than $1 billion in cryptocurrency.