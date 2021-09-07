(TNS) COLUMBIA, S.C. — Alex Murdaugh, who was shot Saturday afternoon nearly three months after his wife and son were murdered, is resigning from his family’s law firm and entering drug treatment, he said in a statement Monday.
“The murders of my wife and son have caused an incredibly difficult time in my life,” according to the statement. “I have made a lot of decisions that I truly regret.
“I am immensely sorry to everyone I’ve hurt, including my family, friends and colleagues.”
Murdaugh called 911 at 1:34 p.m. Saturday after receiving “a superficial gunshot wound to the head,” the S.C. Law Enforcement Division said Sunday.
The agency released details of the shooting Sunday, confirming that Murdaugh, 53, was shot near Varnville in Hampton County. The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office responded and coordinated with EMS to airlift Murdaugh to Savannah for the gunshot wound.
Murdaugh’s attorney, Jim Griffin, told reporters that Murdaugh was on his way to Charleston when he had car trouble and stopped. A truck passed Murdaugh, turned around and came back, and someone in the truck shot him, according to Griffin.
On June 7, Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, and son Paul were both found shot to death at their Colleton County estate. Their deaths have prompted national interest and speculation around South Carolina, especially in the state’s legal and law enforcement communities.
Nearly three months after the murders, SLED has yet to make an arrest or announce a suspect or a motive.
