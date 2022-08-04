WASHINGTON — (TNS) Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is seeking to preserve a tax break for investment managers and narrow a levy hike on large corporations in the economic package Democrats want to pass as soon as this week, people familiar with the discussions said.

The Arizona Democrat, a pivotal vote in the Senate, is asking to drop a provision from the bill that would narrow a tax break for fund managers, known as carried interest, according to one person, who asked for anonymity because the discussions are private. She is also pushing to narrow the 15% domestic minimum tax on financial profits, also known as the book tax, people said.