(TNS) As an already catastrophic Hurricane Fiona set its sights on the Turks and Caicos Islands after making landfall in the Dominican Republic and the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, the government of the British territory just south of Florida issued shutdown orders for three of its low-lying islands.

Businesses on the islands of South Caicos, Salt Cay and Grand Turk, the capital, were all ordered to close by 3 p.m. Monday. Residents were told they must be off the roads and indoors by 5 p.m., according to a notice issued by the National Emergency Operations Center.