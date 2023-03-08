US-NEWS-FCC-SOHN-ZUM

Gigi Sohn, President Joe Biden’s nominee for the Federal Communications Commission, testifies before a Senate committee in 2022 at her second round of confirmation hearings. Sohn withdrew her nomination on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

 Susan Walsh/Pool Via Cnp/CNP via ZUMA Press Wire/TNS

WASHINGTON – (TNS) Gigi Sohn withdrew her nomination to become a member of the Federal Communications Commission after Sen. Joe Manchin III on Tuesday said he would oppose her confirmation.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed Sohn’s withdrawal at a news conference. “She would have brought tremendous intellect and experience” to the FCC, Jean-Pierre said, adding that Sohn was a leading advocate for consumers.

