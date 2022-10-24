(TNS) Steve Bannon, a longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump, was ordered to spend four months in prison and pay a $6,500 fine for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol. 

Bannon, 68, was sentenced by Judge Carl J. Nichols in federal court in Washington Friday after a jury in July found him guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to testify and hand over documents to the Jan. 6 committee.