WASHINGTON — (TNS) The path to averting a partial government shutdown by Friday night just became a little easier to see, after Senate Democrats said they’d drop a contentious environmental policy rider that had drawn critiques from the right and left.

Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., agreed Tuesday to remove his energy infrastructure permitting proposal from the short-term spending bill the chamber will take a procedural vote on later in the day. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said on the floor he accepted Manchin’s offer and will offer a new version without the permitting language.