(TNS) CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One student died Wednesday in a shooting at a North Carolina high school, law enforcement confirmed.
Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem was on lockdown just after 1 p.m. following a shooting on campus, the Winston-Salem Police Department said. About 1,500 students attend the school, which is in a residential neighborhood about 83 miles northeast of Charlotte.
Police said they are still “actively seeking the subject.”
Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statement Wednesday offering prayers for the victims, families and students at Mount Tabor High School.
“I have been briefed by law enforcement and the Department of Public Safety is ready to provide any support necessary,” Cooper said. “We must work to ensure the safety of students and educators, quickly apprehend the shooter and keep guns off school grounds.”
The shooting is the second this week in North Carolina after a high school student was injured Monday in a shooting at New Hanover High School in Wilmington.
Winston-Salem police said Mount Tabor High School was on lockdown in a tweet just after 1 p.m. and urged parents not to come to the school.
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement secured the campus and were “doing everything possible to keep students safe.”
Police also said there was just one incident and several nearby schools were on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution.”
Parents were directed to pick up students at the Harris Teeter Shopping Center on Peace Haven Road.
Law enforcement confirmed there was a “disturbance” at the Harris Teeter but no injuries were reported.
“Reunification will take some time as students are being transported in stages,” the sheriff’s office said.
Dispatchers said a school resource officer called for law enforcement to respond around 12 p.m., WXII reported. Photos shared on social media show a barrage of law enforcement outside Mount Tabor shortly thereafter.
Frantazia Hines told the Winston-Salem Journal she heard “multiple gunshots” while speaking on the phone with her sister at the school.
