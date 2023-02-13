Study finds heavy metals in 28 popular dark chocolate bars

A report flagged potentially unsafe levels of heavy metals, including cadmium and lead, in many brands of dark chocolate.

 Dreamstime

SEATTLE — (TNS) Dark chocolate has a reputation as a relatively healthy treat, but research showing some popular bars might have potentially unsafe levels of heavy metals has many questioning how safe these treats really are.

Consumer Reports tested 28 popular dark chocolate bars from Seattle’s own Theo Chocolate to Trader Joe’s, Hershey’s to Ghirardelli, and even smaller brands such as Alter Eco and Mast.