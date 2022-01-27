WASHINGTON — (TNS) Justice Stephen G. Breyer, the Supreme Court’s 83-year-old liberal pragmatist, plans to retire this year, clearing the way for President Joe Biden to make his first appointment to the high court.
Breyer, a 1994 appointee of President Bill Clinton, is the senior member of the three-justice liberal bloc, and his retirement is unlikely to change the court’s ideological balance.
But it should allow Democrats to replace him with a younger and possibly more assertive progressive. The confirmation process is likely to dominate Democrats’ agenda in 2022.
“President Biden’s nominee will receive a prompt hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee, and will be considered and confirmed by the full United States Senate with all deliberate speed,” said Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y.
Breyer’s plans were first reported Wednesday by NBC News. Court and White House officials had no comment.
Biden has pledged to appoint the first Black woman to the court, and the leading candidates are Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, 51, and California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger, 45.
Jackson, who serves as a federal appeals court judge in Washington was a Supreme Court clerk for Breyer in 1999 and 2000. In March of last year, Biden nominated her to serve on the U.S. court of appeals for the District of Columbia to fill the seat vacated by Attorney General Merrick Garland.
Last month, she joined a three-judge ruling of the D.C. circuit that rejected former President Donald Trump’s claim of “executive privilege” over the White House records that were sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. And last week, the Supreme Court turned down Trump’s appeal of that decision with only one dissent.
Kruger served as a law clerk for the late Justice John Paul Stevens in 2003 and 2004. White House sources say Kruger was asked to serve as U.S. solicitor general for the Biden administration but refused to step down from the state high court and return to Washington. They said that might dim her chances of being nominated now to the high court.
Others who have been cited as potential nominees are J. Michelle Childs, a federal district judge in South Carolina who is a favorite of Democratic South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn, and Sherrilyn Ifill, the outgoing president of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.
