TBI: Man accused of murdering two fellow hunters found dead in Reelfoot Lake

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Saturday that the body of a 70-year-old man wanted on two counts of first-degree murder for allegedly shooting two men in their 20s was found in Reelfoot Lake.
According to a tweet from TBI, the body of David Vowell, 70, of Martin, Tennessee, was recovered in the waters of Reelfoot Lake. He was located around 3 p.m. Saturday, near the area where two young men were shot and killed last Monday, Jan. 25. Vowell’s identity was confirmed and an autopsy will be performed, TBI said.
Last Monday, TBI said it was asking for help in locating a person of interest in a double homicide investigation in Obion County. According to the TBI Facebook page, TBI special agents said Vowell was a person of interest and was considered armed and dangerous. The agency asked anyone who had seen him or knows where he might have been located to call the TBI hotline.
TBI said the two individuals who were killed the morning of Jan. 25 on Reelfoot Lake were identified as Chance Black, 26, and Zachery Grooms, 25, both of Weakley County, Tennessee. On Tuesday, TBI said it had filed warrants for Vowell’s arrest on two counts of first-degree murder.
According to WREG-TV Channel 3 in Memphis, Weakley County authorities said the men were out hunting and confirmed that Black was the son of Chief Deputy Mark Black with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department. District Attorney Tommy confirmed Tuesday that both men were shot at a duck blind on Reelfoot Lake. TBI said Vowell has no prior criminal record in Tennessee, the station reported.
