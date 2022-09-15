LONDON — (TNS) With a short pennant strapped to the back of his fluorescent orange vest, Kofi Frimpong walked along the south bank of the River Thames to mark the end of the already mile-long queue of mourners waiting to pay their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

“As of now we’re at 1,066 people. I can’t predict how long it will be,” he said, glancing down the path that stretched to Lambeth Bridge. “Hopefully it will be a long line.”