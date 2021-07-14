(TNS) HOUSTON — Texas Democrats have become outlaws, fleeing the state as Republican colleagues and Gov. Greg Abbott threatened to arrest and confine them in a dramatic battle over voting rights.
Late Monday, more than 50 Texas Democrats flew to Washington, breaking quorum during a special session of the state legislature and effectively stalling Republican colleagues’ proposed voting restrictions.
“We can’t hold this tide back forever. We’re buying some time,” said Rep. Chris Turner, the Texas House Democratic leader, pleading with congressional Democrats to pass a national voting rights bill before the proposed Texas laws are passed.
Texas Democrats previously staged a walkout to block the proposed laws last month, prompting the governor to call the special legislative session. Supporters say the laws — which would limit mail-in, 24-hour and other forms of voting and expand partisan poll monitoring — would safeguard election integrity.
