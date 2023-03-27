US-NEWS-GA-TORNADO-GET

Tornado damage to a Newnan neighborhood is shown on March 26, 2021, in Newnan, Georgia. According to reports, an EF-4 rating tornado passed through Newnan and parts of nearby Coweta and Heard counties late Thursday night into Friday. 

 Scott Cunningham/Getty Images/TNS

ATLANTA — (TNS) At least one radar-confirmed tornado caused significant damage in west Georgia Sunday morning.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two storm-related injuries. No fatalities have been reported.