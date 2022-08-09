BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (TNS) Two of the three men responsible for Ahmaud Arbery’s killing apologized to the 25-year-old’s family on Monday before being sentenced on federal hate crimes charges.

Greg McMichael, who instigated the chase, and William “Roddie” Bryan, who filmed the graphic cellphone video of Arbery falling dead in the street, appeared to show remorse for their actions for the first time publicly.