ORLANDO, Fla. — (TNS) After nearly two months since the last named storm, Tropical Storm Danielle formed Thursday morning in the mid-Atlantic, and the first hurricane of 2022 could soon follow, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 5 p.m. Eastern time, Danielle was located about 950 miles west of the Azores with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph moving east at 2 mph. Deep in the mid-Atlantic, Danielle is no current threat to land and is forecast to “meander during the next few days.”