FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (TNS) Tropical Storm Fiona continued to move west Thursday in the direction of the eastern Caribbean and, potentially, South Florida.
Fiona formed late Wednesday, becoming the sixth named storm of the 2022 hurricane season. Fiona developed from Tropical Depression Seven, which formed in the Atlantic on Wednesday morning.
As of 8 a.m. Thursday, Fiona was 545 miles east of the Leeward Islands, near the southeastern Caribbean Sea, moving west at 13 mph.
Its maximum sustained winds were 50 mph with tropical-storm force winds extending up to 140 miles from Fiona’s center, the National Hurricane Center’s advisory said.
Fiona will reach the Leeward Islands by Friday night, then near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. Forecasters expect the system to weaken on Monday as it reaches Haiti and the Dominican Republic, the hurricane center said.
Tropical storm watches were in place for several Caribbean islands, including St. Maarten, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla.
Fiona is expected to bring sea swells and 3 to 6 inches of rain, with isolated higher amounts.
It’s now past the statistical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season with five previous named storms before Fiona. AccuWeather notes that “not a single hurricane has come within striking distance of the East Coast or Gulf Coast” this season.
The next storm to form would be Gaston.
“The Atlantic hurricane season’s slow pace so far in 2022 has ... led to a startling disparity in the number of mainland U.S. landfalls through mid-September compared to the last two years,” The Weather Channel reported.
Forecasters say dry air, Saharan dust and wind shear have been among the reasons there haven’t been more storms this year.
