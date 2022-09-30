MIAMI — (TNS) Tropical Storm Ian on Thursday moved off Florida’s east coast and into the Atlantic, where it’s expected to strengthen into a hurricane again as it approaches South Carolina.
And just because Ian is no longer on land doesn’t mean it won’t continue to affect the Sunshine State.
The National Hurricane Center said in a 2 p.m. EDT advisory it expects Ian will continue to produce “life threatening flooding, storm surge and strong winds across portions of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.”
“Major-to-record river flooding will continue across central Florida through next week,” the hurricane center said, with “considerable” flash, urban and river flooding possible across coastal portions of northeast Florida, southeastern Georgia and eastern South Carolina through Friday.
As of 2 p.m., Ian was about 40 miles north-northeast of Cape Canaveral, Florida, and about 275 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina. It has maximum sustained winds near 70 mph with higher gusts and is moving north-northeast at 9 mph.
The hurricane center said Ian produced “catastrophic flooding” across east-central Florida Thursday as it headed to the Atlantic. But, as of Thursday afternoon, it doesn’t seem to have caused the widespread damage seen along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Now that it’s in the Atlantic’s warm waters, Ian is expected to pick up speed and strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph by the time it nears the coast of South Carolina Friday.
It’s expected to make landfall somewhere along the South Carolina coast late Friday or early Saturday and should then start to weaken as it moves farther inland across the Carolinas this weekend.
And while Ian is much weaker than when it hit Florida’s southwest coast as a devastating Category 4 hurricane Wednesday afternoon, it remains a large system, with tropical storm-force winds extending up to 415 miles from the center.
