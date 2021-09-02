(TNS) MIAMI — Tropical Storm Larry has formed in in the eastern Atlantic and is forecast to turn into a major hurricane, possibly a Category 3, as it moves across the open waters far from land.
Larry was quickly moving west at 20 mph across the Atlantic on Wednesday with maximum sustained winds near 45 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm was about 175 miles south of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands, as of the 5 a.m. Eastern time advisory.
On the forecast track, Larry is expected to move west to west-northwest during the next couple of days followed by a turn to the northwest over the weekend.
Larry is forecast to become a hurricane by late Thursday or Friday and is not a threat to the United States or Florida. The hurricane center expects it will quickly strengthen into a Category 3 storm by the weekend with maximum sustained winds between 115 and 120 mph.
Forecasters say Larry’s rapid strengthening into a major hurricane will be largely due to the “massive equatorward upper-level outflow pattern” it is expected to experience. The hurricane center says it’s the same type of pattern that happened with Hurricane Ida, which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, on Sunday.
