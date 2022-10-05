WASHINGTON — (TNS) Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday sought U.S. Supreme Court intervention in the fight over government papers recovered from his Mar-a-Lago home, asking the justices to let a court-appointed special master review 100 documents with classified markings.

The move escalates what already was an extraordinary showdown, as the Justice Department investigates whether Trump or his aides illegally took sensitive government records when he left office and obstructed repeated efforts to recover them.