WASHINGTON  (TNS) In a court filing Tuesday, former President Donald Trump’s lawyers again questioned if the classified documents recovered by the FBI during the Aug. 8 search of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida were actually classified, but provided no proof that Trump had declassified them.

Trump’s legal team has repeatedly implied in court filings that the former president might have declassified the documents but has stopped short of saying he has as Trump and his allies have asserted in public.

Recommended for you