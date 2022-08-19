(TNS) Portions of the FBI affidavit used to secure a search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate should be unsealed, a federal judge in Florida said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Thursday said the Justice Department hadn’t “met its burden” for keeping the entire document sealed and asked the government to propose by noon on Aug. 25 what information in the affidavit should be kept secret.