Brian Cox in an episode from Season 4 of "Succession." 

 David M. Russell/HBO/TNS

'Succession'

The Roys are back trying to win daddy's love — and fortune — with bickering that makes the Ewings look like the Waltons. The insult fest, while still razor sharp, has gotten a bit tedious. But creator Jesse Armstrong drops a bombshell in the first four episodes that escalates the drama and reminds viewers that this is the final season. Armstrong could have easily extended the life of his Emmy-winning series another five years, but he's learned a lesson the Roys never have: Don't be greedy. 9 p.m. ET Sunday, HBO