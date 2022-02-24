NEW YORK — (TNS) A pair of Manhattan prosecutors heading the probe into former President Donald Trump and his finances abruptly resigned Wednesday — although the investigation remained ongoing.
The sudden development, first reported by The New York Times, was confirmed by the Manhattan district attorney’s office. Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz exited after their new boss, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, indicated he had doubts about proceeding with the case against Trump, according to The Times.
No explanation was given by either the prosecutors or the DA’s office for the unexpected turn of events as a Manhattan grand jury hears evidence in the case against Trump. The probe was launched by the current Braggs’s predecessor Cy Vance Jr.
“We are grateful for their service,” said spokeswoman Danielle Filson. “The investigation is ongoing. We can’t comment further.”
