KHARKIV, Ukraine — (TNS) Embattled Ukrainian regions were preparing for more destruction Tuesday as local authorities and international observers warned that Russia, unable to take over key cities such as the capital of Kyiv, was launching hypersonic missiles and considering chemical attacks.
Nearly a month into the war, rescue crews were on the ground in Zhytomyr, west of Kyiv, where the Ukrainian emergency service said 13 residential buildings were destroyed or damaged by shelling. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, north of the besieged port city of Mariupol, local authorities reported blasts in two towns, Zelenodolsk and Mala Kostromka, though injuries were unknown.
Rescue attempts continued in Mariupol, where satellite photos and accounts from residents who have escaped painted a picture of unending destruction. Officials have said survivors of missile attacks, including strikes on a theater and an art school that together sheltered more than 1,400 people, have been trapped under rubble for days.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Monday that about 100,000 people were still in the strategic southeastern city. More than 400,000 people lived in Mariupol before the war.
In an overnight video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russians had mounted fresh attacks on protesters in Russian-held Kherson and launched strikes in Zaporizhzhia in the south. The assaults on the Zaporizhzhia area left four children hospitalized, he said.
“The enemy is slowly trying to move to go on the offensive somewhere, to capture our road somewhere, to cross the river somewhere,” Zelenskyy said.
In Kherson, in southeast Ukraine, the president said Russian troops Monday shot at residents “who peacefully took to the streets without weapons at a rally for their freedom — for our freedom.” No report of injuries or deaths was given.
Ukraine reported Tuesday that its forces had recaptured a western Kyiv suburb, Makariv, giving them control of a major access point to the capital and allowing them to block Russian advances from the northwest. At the same time, the Ukrainian defense ministry said Russian troops had partially taken other northwestern Kyiv suburbs, including Bucha and Hostomel.
The continued assault on Ukrainian cities came as international authorities said Russia was resorting to more destructive weapons. On Monday, President Joe Biden said Russia was observed launching hypersonic missiles, which travel at up to 15 times the speed of sound.
“It’s a consequential weapon ... but with the same warhead on it as any other launched missile. It doesn’t make that much difference except it’s almost impossible to stop it. There’s a reason they’re using it,” Biden said. The president said that Ukrainians were “wreaking havoc” on Russian troops and that Russian President Vladimir “Putin’s back is against the wall.”
Putin has made unfounded allegations that Ukraine is developing chemical weapons with U.S. assistance. On Monday, Biden said that was “a clear sign he’s considering using” such weapons on Ukrainians.
“He’s already used chemical weapons in the past, and we should be careful about what’s to come,” said Biden, who also warned of Russian cyberattacks on American companies in retaliation for Western sanctions.
The war has already caused more than 3.5 million people to flee Ukraine and made air-raid sirens, rubble and fires part of everyday life in Kyiv and other cities. The fighting shows little sign of stopping even as international intelligence groups said Ukrainians were largely fending off Russian advances.
The British defense ministry, in an analysis released Tuesday, said Russian forces outside Mariupol and elsewhere “have endured yet another day of limited progress with most forces largely stalled in place.” On hypersonic missiles, the ministry said that they were “highly likely intended to detract from a lack of progress in Russia’s ground campaign.”
In another assessment, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said that Russia was sending “low-quality” and “low-readiness” reserve troops in the face of losses.
Accurate figures on military deaths are hard to come by. Numbers released earlier this month by the Ukrainian government said that at least 1,300 of its soldiers have died, while Russia claims the number is higher. Russia has put its own troop losses at about 500, but on Monday, Komsomolskaya Pravda, a pro-Kremlin news site, said that more than 9,800 Russian soldiers had died. It later deleted the information and said it had been hacked.
