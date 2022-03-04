KYIV, Ukraine — (TNS) Hundreds were feared dead in the embattled Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Thursday after more than a day of Russian bombardment left buildings in ruins and civilians cowering in terror. Moscow’s invading forces also stepped up a siege of other key cities, including a crucial power-generating city in the country’s south.
As Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine shuddered into a second week, the full extent of a European refugee crisis on a scale not seen since World War II was coming into focus. An estimated 1 million Ukrainians — half of them children — have sought refuge outside the country, the United Nations and humanitarian organizations say.
The total number of those displaced internally and externally could grow to a staggering 10 million, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
The ferocity of the fighting has been escalating daily. Russian forces unleashed a fresh barrage of artillery fire, rockets and air attacks Thursday on Mariupol, a strategic city of some 430,000 people in southeastern Ukraine, on the Sea of Azov near the Russian border, news reports said.
The bombardment came during and after the Russian capture of Kherson, another port on the Dnieper River, which on Wednesday became the first major city to fall in the conflict. That conquest gives Russia an important foothold in the south.
“We cannot count the number of victims there, but we believe at least hundreds of people are dead,” Mariupol’s deputy mayor, Serhiy Orlov, told the BBC. “We cannot go in to retrieve the bodies. My father lives there. I cannot reach him. I don’t know if he is alive or dead.”
Orlov said the situation was approaching a “humanitarian catastrophe,” with food growing scarce. Civilians had also lost access to water, power and sanitation because of strikes on the city’s infrastructure.
Russian troops also menaced Enerhodar, a southern city that is the site of Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant, as part of a seeming attempt by Putin’s army to sever Ukraine’s maritime access. Municipal officials could do little but advise city residents to shelter in their homes.
The Russian advance in the south came as a second round of talks between Kyiv and Moscow, originally scheduled for Wednesday evening, took place late Thursday afternoon in Belarus. But few are holding out hope that the negotiations will be able to halt the biggest ground war in Europe in more than 75 years.
Those who have been in direct contact with Putin paint a dire picture of the Russian leader’s possible intentions. After a 90-minute phone call between French President Emmanuel Macron and Putin, a senior Elysee Palace official who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity offered a bleak assessment: “Without making a prediction, we should expect the worst is yet to come.”
Ukraine is demanding an immediate cease-fire and the establishment of humanitarian corridors for civilians to evacuate from hard-hit villages and cities. But Putin warned Ukraine that it must demilitarize and declare neutrality.
Although Ukrainians have put up staunch resistance over eight days of fighting, reports on the ground were grim. Russian troops have now surrounded Mariupol on all sides and could capture the port as soon as Thursday, Ukrainian officials acknowledged.
“Our internal forces are very brave, but we are surrounded by the Russian army,” Orlov told CNN. In Washington, a senior defense official told reporters that the Pentagon believes that 90% of the forces that Putin assembled for the invasion are now in Ukraine.
The capture of Mariupol would bridge the gap between territories held by Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine and Russian soldiers in the southern peninsula of Crimea, which Moscow annexed by force in 2014. It would boost Russia’s chances of extending control across the rest of southern Ukraine and cutting off the country’s access to key shipping routes in the Black Sea.
The desperate conditions in Mariupol and elsewhere paint a grim picture for Ukraine of an overwhelmingly powerful military foe willing to launch more attacks on civilian targets, including schools and hospitals. A prosecutor for the International Criminal Court said late Wednesday that senior Russian leaders were being investigated for war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide.
Cities such as Kharkiv and the capital, Kyiv, have come under devastating fire as the Russian military attempts to regain the initiative after its initial assault failed to achieve a rapid victory. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said Thursday that the bodies of 22 people were pulled from the rubble of a bombing in Chernihiv, north of Kyiv. The area’s head administrator said a missile strike had hit a residential area that had no military installations nearby.
Kyiv was hit by two massive explosions that lit up the city’s sky Wednesday evening and before dawn Thursday. One of the blasts damaged the central train station, a key transit point for thousands fleeing the capital, but packed trains were still running on Thursday, ferrying people away from danger.
A 40-mile-long column of Russian armored vehicles on Kyiv’s northern outskirts “is still stuck there,” U.S. and British defense officials said Thursday, amid intelligence that the convoy was experiencing fuel and supply shortages, together with sporadic attacks by Ukrainian regular and irregular forces.
Nonetheless, fierce fighting across Ukraine is taking a mounting toll on human life, though it remains unclear to what extent. The United Nations’ human rights office said 227 civilians have been confirmed killed and another 525 injured since Russia’s invasion began a week ago. The office warned that the actual death toll was almost certainly vastly higher.
