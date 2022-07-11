KYIV, Ukraine — (TNS) Fifteen bodies have been recovered from the rubble of a block of apartments struck by a Russian missile in the town of Chasiv Yar in the eastern Donetsk region, Ukrainian authorities reported Sunday.
Five others had been dragged alive from the wrecked building, the head of the rescue services said on Facebook, while contact had been made with three others still trapped.
Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko earlier tweeted that “at least three dozen people” were still in the ruined five-story block, which was hit by Uragan missiles late Saturday.
Kyrylenko said that two entrances to the block had been completely destroyed. Rescue work was continuing.
The reports could not be independently verified.
On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that its forces had attacked Chasiv Yar. Russia insists its attacks do not target civilians.
On Sunday, the ministry reported that Russian troops had killed up to 100 Ukrainian soldiers in a missile attack on a ceramics factory in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slovyansk that a Ukrainian artillery unit had been using.
More than 1,000 shells designed for use is M-777 howitzers provided by the United States had been destroyed, the ministry said from Moscow. Some 700 shells for use by Grad multiple rocket launchers had also been destroyed, it said.
The ministry also said that Russian Su-35 jets had downed two Ukrainian jets of the same type along with a Mig-29.
The Russian Defense Ministry claims that its forces have shot down 242 Ukrainian planes and 137 helicopters since the invasion in late February.
The claim contradicts reports that Ukraine possessed only 100 planes and 90 helicopters before the war.
After seizing almost all of Luhansk, Russian forces are currently focused on Donetsk to the immediate south. Pro-Russian separatists aim to seize complete control of the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.
The Kyiv government is urging its Western allies to provide heavy and long-range weapons to defend territory and recover regions lost to Russian forces.
