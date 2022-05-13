GENEVA/KIEV — (TNS) Humanitarian workers need access to people who have been taken to Russia amid that country’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the United Nations Human Rights Council, citing allegations that some have been forced across the border.
The Geneva-based council used a special session on Ukraine to condemn atrocities documented by experts in Russian-occupied territories. A resolution from the council pointed to cases of torture, shootings and sexual violence, among other crimes documented by a UN team on the ground.
The UN’s top rights body also called on Russia to immediately allow humanitarian workers access to people trafficked from Ukraine to Russia, or areas controlled or occupied by the Russia.
Since the war began in late February, there have been reports of mayors, local officials, citizens and children being abducted or detained. Some have disappeared as Russia tries to assert its control.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said investigators had found the bodies of 1,000 civilians in the Kiev region alone.
“Some of these people were killed in hostilities, others appeared to have bee summarily executed,” she said.
Thirty-three of the 47 member countries voted in favor of a resolution that demanded Russia ends its hostilities and for an independent international inquiry to look into a pattern of abuses with the aim of holding those responsible accountable.
Only China and Eritrea voted against, while another 12 countries abstained.
Bachelet had said at the start of the one-day session to address Ukraine’s deteriorating rights situation that many of the abuses under investigation “may amount to war crimes.”
In New York, the United Nations Children’s Fund said at least 100 children died last month in the war, but that the real number was likely much higher.
Meanwhile, Russian forces stepped up their attacks in eastern Ukraine and appear to have made some territorial gains in the Donbass region, according to the Ukrainian military.
Protecting self-declared pro-Russian republics in Ukraine’s east was among reasons given by the Kremlin for sending in troops. Days before the war started, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the republics as independent entities, to Kiev’s outrage.
“The enemy continues its attack efforts in the Eastern Operation Zone with the aim of establishing full control over the Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson regions and maintaining the land corridor to the temporarily occupied Crimea,” the Ukrainian General Staff said in its situation report on Thursday.
According to the report, Russian attacks in the Donbass were focused on the towns of Sievierodonetsk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Kurakhove, as well as Rubizhne, which is already largely occupied by Russian forces.
