(TNS) U.S. forces carried out airstrikes in Syria against groups tied to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, U.S. Central Command said, a move that comes as Washington and Tehran weigh a new nuclear agreement. 

The strikes at Deir ez-Zor in eastern Syria were “intended to defend and protect U.S. forces from attacks like the ones on Aug. 15 against U.S. personnel by Iran-backed groups,” Colonel Joe Buccino, a spokesman for Centcom, said in a statement sent late Tuesday.