MIAMI — (TNS) U.S. immigration authorities will increase expulsions of Cubans and Nicaraguans arriving at the southern border back to Mexico under Title 42, a public health order that is set to expire on May 23.
The Washington Post and The Associated Press on Wednesday reported a deal reached with Mexico on April 26 to increase the number of expulsions, citing unnamed U.S. and Mexican officials.
A Biden administration official familiar with the matter confirmed the arrangement to the Miami Herald.
A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said that Title 42, a public health order by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, remains in place “with respect to single adults and family units.”
“Our ability to expel individuals under that authority may be limited for several reasons, including Mexico’s capacity to receive those individuals,” the spokesperson said. “Individuals who are not able to be expelled under the CDC’s Title 42 public health Order are processed through the Department’s Title 8 immigration authorities,” which offer a path to claim asylum.
DHS did not answer specific questions about the recent agreement with Mexico.
Data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows that 737 Cubans have been expelled at the border with Mexico since October under Title 42, a controversial pandemic-era policy that blocks migrants from entering the asylum system. The numbers show that expulsions significantly increased in March, when 517 Cubans were expelled, compared to previous months.
