WASHINGTON — As Congress gathered in the Capitol Building Wednesday to certify the Electoral College vote in the presidential election, a mob of protestors – some of them armed – stormed the building, forcing Congress to postpone the session.
Congress was expected to reconvene Wednesday evening after the building was cleared. According to Reuters, Capitol Police evacuated the building of legislators as the protesters broke through barricades and breached the entrances. Multiple media outlets reported that a woman who had been shot by Capitol Police died, while several officers were being treated for injuries.
Prior to the breach, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri led a group of Republican senators in an effort to object to certifying the Electoral College vote in favor of Joe Biden’s presidential election win. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and fellow Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul were among those who criticized the move to object to certification.
“We are debating a step that has never been taken in American history: Whether Congress should overrule voters and overturn a presidential election,” McConnell said on the Senate floor. “I have served 36 years in the Senate. This will be the most important vote I have ever cast.
“President Trump claims this election was stolen. The assertions range from specific local allegations to constitutional arguments to sweeping conspiracy theories. I supported the president’s right to use the legal system. Dozens of lawsuits received hearings in courtrooms across the country. But over and over, the courts rejected these claims — including all-star judges whom the president himself nominated.
“Every election features some illegality and irregularity and it’s unacceptable. I support strong state-led voting reforms. Last year’s bizarre pandemic procedures must not become the new norm. But nothing before us proves illegality anywhere near the massive scale that would have tipped this entire election. Nor can public doubt alone justify a radical break when that doubt was incited without evidence. The Constitution gives Congress a limited role. We cannot simply declare ourselves a national Board of Elections on steroids.
“The voters, the courts and the states have all spoken. If we overrule them all, it would damage our republic forever. This election was not unusually close. Just in recent history, 1976, 2000, and 2004 were all closer. This Electoral College margin is almost identical to 2016. If this election were overturned by mere allegations from the losing side, our democracy would enter a death spiral. We’d never see the whole nation accept an election again. Every four years would bring a scramble for power at any cost. The Electoral College would soon cease to exist, leaving the citizens of entire states with no real say in choosing presidents.
“The effects would go even beyond elections themselves. Self-government requires a shared commitment to truth and shared respect for the ground rules of our system. We cannot keep drifting apart into two separate tribes; with separate facts, and separate realities; with nothing in common except hostility toward each another and mistrust for the few national institutions that we still share.
“Every time in the last 30 years that Democrats have lost a presidential race, they’ve tried a challenge like this one — after 2000, 2004, and 2016. After 2004, a Senator joined and forced this same debate. Democrats like Harry Reid, Dick Durbin, and Hillary Clinton praised and applauded the stunt.
“Republicans condemned those baseless efforts. And we just spent four years condemning Democrats’ shameful attacks on the validity of President Trump’s own election. There can be no double standard. The media that is outraged today spent four years aiding and abetting Democrats’ attacks on institutions after they lost. But we must not imitate and escalate what we repudiate. Our duty is to govern for the public good. The United States Senate has a higher calling than an endless spiral of partisan vengeance.
“Congress will either overrule the voters, the states, and the courts for the first time ever… or honor the people’s decision. We will either guarantee Democrats’ delegitimizing efforts after 2016 become a permanent new routine for both sides ... or declare that our nation deserves better. We will either hasten down a poisonous path where only the winners of elections accept them ... or show we can still muster the patriotic courage that our forebears showed, both in victory and in defeat.
“The framers built the Senate to stop short-term passions from boiling over and melting the foundations of our Republic. I believe protecting our constitutional order requires respecting limits on our own power. It would be unfair and wrong to disenfranchise American voters and overrule the courts and the states on this thin basis. And I will not pretend such a vote would be a harmless protest gesture while relying on others to do the right thing. I will vote to respect the people’s decision and defend our system of government as we know it.”
Paul’s office released a short speech from an undisclosed location after the Capitol was evacuated.
“I wrote a speech today,” Paul said. “I was planning to say I fear the chaos of establishing a precedent that Congress can overturn elections. Boy, was I right. Chaos. Anarchy. It’s wrong and un-American.
“The vote we are about to cast is important. Now more than ever. The question is: Should Congress override the certified results from the states and nullify the states’ right to conduct elections? The vote today is not a protest; the vote today is literally to overturn the election!
“Voting to overturn state-certified elections would be the opposite of what states’ rights Republicans have always advocated for. This would doom the electoral college forever. It was never intended by our founders that Congress have the power to overturn state-certified elections.
“My oath to the Constitution doesn’t allow me to disobey the law. I cannot vote to overturn the verdict of the states. Such a vote would be to overturn everything held dear by those of us who support the rights of states in this great system of federalism bequeathed to us by our founders.
“The electoral college was created to devolve the power of selecting presidential electors to the states. The electoral college is, without question, an inseparable friend to those who believe that every American across our vast country deserves to be heard. If Congress were given the power to overturn the states’ elections … what terrible chaos would ensue. Imagine the furor against the electoral college if Congress becomes a forum to overturn states’ electoral college slates.
“It is one thing to be angry. It is another to focus one’s anger in a constructive way. That hasn’t happened today, to say the least. We simply cannot destroy the Constitution, our laws, and the electoral college in the process. I hope as the nation’s anger cools, we can channel that energy into essential electoral reforms in every state. America is admired around the world for our free elections. We must, we absolutely must, fix this mess and restore confidence and integrity to our elections.”
Kentucky 1st District Congressman James Comer released a statement on the violence at the Capitol later Wednesday afternoon.
“At this time, my staff and I are safe and I am in an undisclosed location after evacuating the House floor when protestors made their way inside the Capitol,” Comer said. “The outrageous rioting and violence taking place at the Capitol Building is completely unacceptable and not who we are as a nation of law and order. Mob violence is wrong regardless of political affiliation.”
In a televised address, President-elect Joe Biden called the actions of the protesters “insurrection.” In a video posted to Twitter, Trump told the crowd to go home peacefully, but he also continued to claim the election was stolen from him.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear had been scheduled to deliver his annual State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday night, but the speech was delayed.
“Based on the events at our nation’s Capitol, the Senate President, Speaker of the House and I have jointly agreed to delay the joint session for the State of the Commonwealth and the Budget address to (6 p.m. CST) tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 7,” Beshear said in a statement. “We all recognize the gravity of this situation.”
Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown also issued a statement condemning the violence.
“We denounce the angry mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol today and condemn them in the strongest possible terms,” Brown said. “Violence is never acceptable and has no place in our democracy. The individuals engaged in this criminal behavior are dangerous and destructive and should be held fully accountable. We want to thank the brave men and women of law enforcement who are protecting our leaders and pray for a quick and peaceful end to this situation.”
Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Colmon Elridge also issued a statement in the early evening.
“We join those of good conscience across the nation in sending our prayers for the safety of first responders, Capitol Police and members of Congress and their staff who, in showing up to carry out one of the most important duties of Congress, the certification of electors, have had their lives unnecessarily put in danger by an anarchist mob hellbent on tearing down the fabric of our democracy to save the ego of one man.
“There is no excuse for this display of violence and this lack of respect for our nation. All leaders, regardless of party, should not only denounce these actions but reaffirm that in the United States of America, we do not storm capitols with weapons when election results don’t turn out how we want them to.
“For 243 years our nation has held the peaceful transition of power as a north star of our republic. In this dark hour, we cannot abandon our ideals. As Americans, we share a collective responsibility to reject terrorism, whether it is foreign or domestic. Today is a day that domestic terrorists have sought to hold our nation hostage, and we will not bend.
“Again, we ask all Kentuckians to, in the spirit of your own faith walk, lift up our nation in prayer today and every day. May God see us through this terrorizing moment and keep us united to preserve our republic for generations to come. And for parents who like my wife and I may have to explain today’s events around the dinner table, let your children know it is ok to worry and to even be scared, but America is strong, our values are true, and even in this darkness, we shall overcome.”
The incident came one day after a pivotal election in Georgia determined control of the U.S. Senate in the next Congress. Multiple media outlets reported Wednesday that Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff defeated Republican incumbents Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, respectively. With a 50-50 split between Republicans and Democrats in the Senate, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris could serve as a tie-breaking vote, narrowly giving control to Democrats.
