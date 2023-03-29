BIZ-CONSUMER-CONFIDENCE-GET

Shoppers pick up televisions and other Black Friday deals at a Wal-Mart on Nov. 25, 2022, in Dunwoody, Georgia. 

 Jessica McGowan/Getty Images/TNS

(TNS) U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly improved in March as Americans grew more optimistic about the outlook for business conditions and the labor market.

The Conference Board’s index increased to 104.2 from a 103.4 reading in February, data out Tuesday showed. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for the gauge to fall to 101.